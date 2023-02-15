GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During February, we put extra emphasis on our heart health, and if you think about it, you never know when or if you’ll need to save a life. Throughout heart month, we’ve learned more about hands on CPR and the importance of AEDs. Our next guest might not be alive if it weren’t for those two life saving advancements.

Amy Gerard is here along with her sister Kelly to talk about their story.

Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon

Thursday, February 16

Watermark Country Club

10:30am – 1pm

Heart.org/GrandRapidsGoRed