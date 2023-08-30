GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sometimes when you’re looking for a home finding something that fits your needs perfectly can be challenging.

Maybe you’re looking for a home that’s easy to manage and cozy or something that fits within certain parameters that involve mobility and accessibility. We recently visited the Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, a beautiful community by Eastbrook Homes. It’s just miles from Lake Michigan and might be a good fit for someone who likes to be outside because it’s by a golf course. We also got to meet a couple of homeowners there.

Villas at Spring Lake Country Club by Eastbrook Homes

Condominiums

School District: Fruitport

EastbrookHomes.com/Community/The-Villas-At-Spring-Lake-CC

Sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.