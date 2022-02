GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may not be Halloween but we’ve found the perfect excuse to dress up in your favorite costume. Grand Rapids’ one and only DJ AB and DJ Composition are here to tell us about an exciting event they’ve been planning!

Bat Dance

Costumed Batman Dance Party

February 24th at the Pyramid Scheme

Doors open at 9pm

Aged 21+

Tickets can be purchased here