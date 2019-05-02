A 3-day celebration of Cinco de Mayo Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A big celebration is happening this weekend. Sunday, May 5th is Cinco De Mayo. Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862. The celebration always involves food and this year, an entire weekend celebration is happening at the Beltline Bar.

Cinco de Mayo at Beltline Bar

Celebrate Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Drink Specials:

Margaritaville Margaritas (16oz) $5

Corona-Ritas $7.99

Corona, Dos Equis, Modelo Bottles - $3.75

16oz Dos Equis Amber-Drafts - $4

Saturday Cinco Celebrations

Finish a double size Famous Wet Burrito and win a free sombrero!

Double Size Famous Wet Burrito - $14.49

Family Fiesta on Sunday