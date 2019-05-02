A 3-day celebration of Cinco de Mayo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A big celebration is happening this weekend. Sunday, May 5th is Cinco De Mayo. Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862. The celebration always involves food and this year, an entire weekend celebration is happening at the Beltline Bar.
Cinco de Mayo at Beltline Bar
- Celebrate Friday, Saturday & Sunday
- Drink Specials:
- Margaritaville Margaritas (16oz) $5
- Corona-Ritas $7.99
- Corona, Dos Equis, Modelo Bottles - $3.75
- 16oz Dos Equis Amber-Drafts - $4
Saturday Cinco Celebrations
- Finish a double size Famous Wet Burrito and win a free sombrero!
- Double Size Famous Wet Burrito - $14.49
Family Fiesta on Sunday
- Brunch 10am-2pm
- Breakfast Burrito, Chilaquiles and Tacos and a Bloody Maria Bar
- Famous Wet Burrito - $6.99 all day
- Pinata Giveaway for Kids!
- Mariachi Band 6pm-8pm
