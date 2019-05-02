eightWest

A 3-day celebration of Cinco de Mayo

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 12:15 PM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 12:15 PM EDT

A 3-day celebration of Cinco de Mayo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A big celebration is happening this weekend. Sunday, May 5th is Cinco De Mayo. Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862. The celebration always involves food and this year, an entire weekend celebration is happening at the Beltline Bar.

Cinco de Mayo at Beltline Bar 

  • Celebrate Friday, Saturday & Sunday
  • Drink Specials:
  • Margaritaville Margaritas (16oz) $5
  • Corona-Ritas $7.99
  • Corona, Dos Equis, Modelo Bottles - $3.75
  • 16oz Dos Equis Amber-Drafts - $4

Saturday Cinco Celebrations

  • Finish a double size Famous Wet Burrito and win a free sombrero!
  • Double Size Famous Wet Burrito - $14.49

Family Fiesta on Sunday

  • Brunch 10am-2pm
  • Breakfast Burrito, Chilaquiles and Tacos and a Bloody Maria Bar
  • Famous Wet Burrito - $6.99 all day
  • Pinata Giveaway for  Kids!
  • Mariachi Band 6pm-8pm
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries