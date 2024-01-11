GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to get some inspiration for your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend at DeVos Place. DeVos Place has been transformed and if you’ve got home projects on your mind, this is the place to be. The show opens today and runs through the weekend. If you’re looking to build, remodel or redecorate, and whether your project is large or small, it can all begin here. There are nearly 200 local exhibitors, a designer showcase, stage seminars, hands-on training and even fun for the kids.

Carolyn is here to walk us through it all.

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 12: noon-8 pm

Saturday, January 13: 10 am-8 pm

Sunday, January 14: 11 am-5 pm

Adult: $12

Children (6-14): $5

Multi-day ticket (online only): $18

BuildRemodelGR.com