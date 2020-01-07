9 concerts you don’t want to miss at Soaring Eagle in 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The 2020 entertainment lineup is starting to take shape at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. If you’re planning a winter getaway Soaring Eagle has a wide variety of places to stay if you’re checking out a show or a concert. Consider The Retreat, the newest option. Instead of opting for a tradition hotel room, you can stay in a contemporary, comfortable spot. There’s a kitchen and living space and it’s just a short walk from the Waterpark and Casino.

  • Justin Moore – January 24, 2020
  • America with Christopher Cross – February 7, 2020
  • The Blues Brothers – February 21
  • Theresa Caputo: The Experience LIVE! (added show) March 6
  • Dustin Lynch with Travis Denning – March 28
  • Luke Bryan with special guest Dylan Scott – May 24
  • Ron White – June 5
  • Keith Urban – July 18
  • The Doobie Brothers – August 9

