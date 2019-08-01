7th Annual David Warsen Legacy 5k

When Navy SEAL and East Kentwood native David Warsen was killed in Afghanistan in 2012, his family and friends started the David Warsen Legacy Foundation in his honor.

Each year, a patriotic 5K brings the community together to be active and honor his life. that dedication continues this year for the 7th annual event. 

David Warsen Legacy Walk and Run

  • Saturday, August 10
  • Pat Patterson Athletic Field
  • Crestwood Middle School – 2674 44th St SE Grand Rapids
  • Registration: 8am-9:30am – 5K and Hero Walk start at 10:05am
  • 11:30am-4pm – Celebrate David Party at Peppino’s South
