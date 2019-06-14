54th Annual Reeds Lake Art Fair

This weekend, more than a hundred artists will take over Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids for the 54th annual Reeds Lake Art Festival. Steve Scarborough is here to tell us all about it!

The festival was started by Grand Valley Artists to showcase local artists.

About Grand Valley Artists

Grand Valley Artists, located at 1695 Service Rd. NE, Suite 106, Grand Rapids, MI 49503, was founded in 1957 and is one of the oldest art groups in the Midwest and the oldest in Michigan. Not happy with the then-popular modern art focus of the local art community, Bill Kubiak, Armand Merizon, and Carl Forslund decided to start a group to focus instead on Realism and traditional art. GVA has grown to be a place where artists of all levels and media are welcome to meet, discuss, learn, and grow. Over the years, we’ve come to embrace all styles, from representational to abstract to non-representational art in all its forms.