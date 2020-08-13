2nd Annual Get Your Rear in Gear takes place virtually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 2nd Annual Get Your Rear in Gear is going virtual this year, but with the same goal. The goal is to increase screening for colon cancer, find cancer early and even prevent cancer from occurring.

This year, they’re asking everyone to be active for 24 minutes in honor of the 1 in 24 people who are diagnosed with color cancer.

Registration is free but they’re encouraging everyone to make a gift of any amount by supporting the Colon Cancer Coalition, with the funds staying right here in West Michigan to help provide financial assistance for screenings.