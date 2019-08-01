20th Annual Positively Warren Golf Classic

Golf enthusiasts will tee off soon as tribute to WOOD TV8’s longtime sports director and community champion, Warren Reynolds.

Reynolds helped raise millions of dollars for many causes and is the namesake for the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

After he died in 2000, the Positively Warren Golf Classic was created to raise funds for organizations that were near to Reynolds’ heart. This year’s classic benefits GR8 Sports Great Kids, an organization that would elate Warren. He loved helping kids through sports, and he truly enjoyed a great round of golf.

Positively Warren Golf Classic