2020 Muscle Cars on display at Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love speed, you’ll HAVE to stop by the Great American Muscle Cars area of the Michigan International Auto Show!

They’ll be displaying these three FAST 2020 models:

2020 Chevrolet Camaro – Valued at $67,805! ZL1, 0-60 mph 3.4 seconds, 6.2L LT4 V8, 650 Horsepower, 650 lb.ft Torque. Courtesy of Kool Chevrolet

2020 Ford Shelby GT350 – Valued at $66,270! 6 Speed Manual, 0-60 mph 3.3 seconds, 5.2L V8, 526 Horsepower, 429 lb. ft Torque. Courtesy of Fox Ford

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye – Valued at $84,550! 0-60 mph 3.4 seconds,V-8 6.2 L, 797 Horsepower, 707 lb. ft Torque. Courtesy of Betten Baker of Coopersville

Stop by the auto show this weekend!