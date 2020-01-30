Closings & Delays
2020 Muscle Cars on display at Michigan International Auto Show

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love speed, you’ll HAVE to stop by the Great American Muscle Cars area of the Michigan International Auto Show!

They’ll be displaying these three FAST 2020 models:

2020 Chevrolet Camaro – Valued at $67,805! ZL1, 0-60 mph 3.4 seconds, 6.2L LT4 V8, 650 Horsepower, 650 lb.ft Torque. Courtesy of Kool Chevrolet

2020 Ford Shelby GT350 – Valued at $66,270! 6 Speed Manual, 0-60 mph 3.3 seconds, 5.2L V8, 526 Horsepower, 429 lb. ft Torque. Courtesy of Fox Ford

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye – Valued at $84,550! 0-60 mph 3.4 seconds,V-8 6.2 L, 797 Horsepower, 707 lb. ft Torque. Courtesy of Betten Baker of Coopersville

Stop by the auto show this weekend!

Thursday, January 30:11am – 9:30pm
Friday, January 31:11am – 9:30pm
Saturday, February 1:10am – 9:30pm
Sunday, February 2:10am – 5pm

