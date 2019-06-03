2019 Spring Parade of Homes

Whether you’re building a home, remodeling or just looking for ideas when it comes to design or landscaping, the Grand Rapids Parade of Homes is the place to be!

Now through June 15th, you can see the most amazing homes being built by West Michigan builders. Today, Rachael is taking us inside a parade home in Byron Center, to see how great design, craftmanship and hard work can come together to create a stunning space!

About the Grand Rapids Parade of Homes

The Grand Rapids Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids and sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, showcases the best builders of West Michigan annually in the spring and fall season. Trends you can look out for include modern farm houses, open-concept floor plans, rustic accents, high ceilings with beams, 3-season rooms and more. Along with various price points and features, the homes are spread across West Michigan with homes in Ada, Allendale, Byron Center, Caledonia, Coopersville, East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Hudsonville, Norton Shores, Rockford, West Olive, and Wyoming. The HBA Parade of Homes never fails to showcase trends, new technologies and craftsmanship.