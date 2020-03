GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Don’t miss Michigan’s largest St. Patty’s Day Street Festival – Irish on Ionia is celebrating 10 years and partying it up like never before!

Enjoy some of the best beers and Irish cocktails, street performers and some of the bet dance bands around.

Irish on Ionia

25 Ionia Ave SW

March 14th from 11am – 10pm

You can get tickets here.