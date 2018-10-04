"Scheherazade" on stage Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - One of the best things about the Grand Rapids Symphony is that it attracts big names in the music world who come to West Michigan and put on amazing concerts. This weekend is no exception to that. Marcelo Lehninger, the Music Director of the Grand Rapids Symphony, joins us now to tell us more.

Grand Rapids Symphony performs "Scheherazade"

Guest pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet is soloist on Khachaturian's Piano Concerto.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW

Inside the Music, a pre-concert discussion, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Talkback, a post-concert conversation between musicians the audience, will follow the concert on Friday only in the hall.

Tickets start at $18 adults, $5 students. Call GRS ticket office at (616) 454-9451 or go online to GRSymphony.org