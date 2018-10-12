eightWest

"Finding Neverland" coming to DeVos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - With a bit of pixie dust (and a ticket) you can experience the magic of "Finding Neverland" on stage this week at DeVos Performance Hall. Here to tell us all about it is cast member Conor McGiffin and Meghan Distel from Broadway Grand Rapids.

Broadway Grand Rapids "Finding Neverland"

  • Today, tomorrow & Thursday at 7:30pm
  • Friday at 8pm
  • Saturday at 2pm & 8pm
  • Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm
  • broadwaygrandrapids.com
