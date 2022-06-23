WOOD TV8 employees hit the green last week as part of our annual Founder’s Day of Caring. Staff volunteered their time during the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club. Volunteers did everything from holding “Quiet” signs and serving food, to checking entry badges and helping people navigate the different tents along the course. The annual event benefits Meijer’s Simply Give hunger relief program.

Staff who could not make it out to the event volunteered their time at the station making Father’s Day cards for dads who might not receive cards on the holiday – foster dads, fathers with kids in addiction recovery and others.

“We had 80 volunteers donate 407 hours of their time and help Simply Give raise $1.25 million to help drive out hunger in West Michigan and the Midwest,” said WOOD TV8 Community Affairs Director Casey Jones, adding staff members also made 28 Father’s Day cards for nonprofit Samaritas that were given to dads who might be overlooked on Father’s Day.

WOOD TV8 is part of Nexstar Media and the Founder’s Day of Caring is celebrated by Nexstar stations across the country on the anniversary of the company’s founding.

Watch the Day of Caring highlight video here.