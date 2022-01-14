WOOD TV8 welcomes News Director Stanton Tang

Here at WOOD TV8, we kicked off the New Year by welcoming News Director Stanton Tang. Find out more about Stanton below.

We also are looking forward to a Live Desk conversation on this week with digital anchor Luke Laster and digital business reporter Christa Ferguson about what’s in store for the restaurant and retail communities in West Michigan in 2022. While we said goodbye to several local businesses in 2021, there is already an impressive roster of businesses planning to open in 2022, and Christa will share her insights on what she expects to see in the year ahead. Additionally, on Monday at 11 a.m. her article “10 projects changing the Grand Rapids area in 2022” will be available on woodtv.com. It offers a look at several projects on the horizon that will enhance our community.

And if you missed it this week, reporter Jacqueline Francis shared the harrowing story of Freshta Tori Jan, a Calvin University student once persecuted by the Taliban. Her book, “Courage: My Story of Persecution,” was released this past Tuesday. Her story is one of incredible perseverance and bravery.