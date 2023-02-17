Women are less likely than their male counterparts to receive CPR from a bystander during a cardiac incident, according to the American Heart Association. This fact was shared during the Go Red for Women luncheon in Grand Rapids this past week.

The reason for the discrepancy: “rescuers often fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault or injuring the victim.”

The annual Go Red for Women event seeks to raise awareness that “cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year.” During the event, organizers encouraged folks to learn about their cardiovascular disease risks and how to combat those risk factors through exercise, healthy eating and more, and to consider signing up for CPR training to grow their confidence in case an emergency occurs around them, so they can respond and potentially help save a life.