Virtual Weather Experience

Did you know that Storm Team 8 provides interactive Weather Experiences to third-grade students throughout the school year?

Most recently, third graders from Harrison Park Elementary participated in an online interactive experience led by Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca. The kids had a blast doing the tornado dance and making experiments like clouds and fake snow.

The newly designed format features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the Snow Cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.”

While this year’s interactive Zoom schedule is full, West Michigan third-grade teachers can email us to learn more about additional (video-only) options.