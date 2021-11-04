Target 8 Special: ‘Under God: Divisible’

In West Michigan, many church-going Christians weathered the high anxiety of the last 18 months by leaning on a higher power. But, increasingly, conflicting values are driving a wedge among congregations — dividing believers who profess the same faith in God and have long shared the same pews.

Parishioners are turning away from their church homes, seeking politically like-minded congregations. Pastors are separating from their flocks, leaving congregations they’ve led for years. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., Target 8 investigates the fracturing of the faithful, the forces behind it, and a potential path forward in “Under God: Divisible.”