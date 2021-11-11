Target 8 Investigates: ‘Scouts Dishonor’

Target 8 uncovers a story of abuse in its latest special report airing this week.

The Boy Scouts of America is facing bankruptcy and thousands of lawsuits over decades of sexual abuse across the country. In Michigan alone, more than 3,000 victims have come forward — a scandal dwarfing what happened in the Catholic Church.

During his investigation of what happened here in Michigan, Target 8 investigative journalist Ken Kolker uncovered the story of a local Kalamazoo County camp where a Boy Scout volunteer with a history of sexual assault molested four boys — targeting one of those victims just days after he’d been reported for sexually assaulting another.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11 p.m., join us for a special report, “Scouts Dishonor,” as Ken Kolker shares the story of what happened and what allowed this man to continue abusing children.