Susan Samples discusses ‘Under God: Divisible” with digital anchor Luke Laster

Target 8 investigative reporter Susan Samples and investigative photojournalist Carter Gent have spent a good portion of the last year exploring how recent social and political conversations are dividing local church communities. What they uncovered is documented in the special “Under God: Divisible,” airing Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Susan and Carter sit down with digital anchor Luke Laster on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. for a behind-the-scenes discussion on the work that went into creating this special. The pair will share how their investigation began and how it evolved as they spoke with more and more people within the religious communities of West Michigan. Watch the interview at WOOD TV8 Live Desk or on Facebook.