Last season, WOOD TV8’s inaugural Football Frenzy Food Drive garnered 13,574 pounds of food for Feeding America — that’s the equivalent of 11,000 meals for West Michigan families.

The food drive is a friendly competition between area schools to see which student body can raise the most food donations.

Food donations are delivered to the field on gameday morning during Daybreak’s live Football Frenzy Tailgate and tallied each week by Feeding America. The donations go to a food pantry within each of the participating high schools’ communities.

Last year, the Grandville Bulldogs won the competition, raising 3,791 pounds of non-perishable food items.

Eight high schools are participating again this year, the first of which is Kenowa Hills High School. Anchors Donovan Long and Teresa Weakly and Community Affairs Director Casey Jones will be at the school Thursday morning for the first Football Frenzy Tailgate.

The food donations accumulated by Kenowa Hills will be given to Northwest Food Pantry.

This year is the station’s second season partnering with Feeding America for the food drive. Feeding America services 40 Michigan counties across the state.