Storm Team 8 debuts new weather center

After much anticipation, Storm Team 8 will unveil its new home on Monday evening during the 5 p.m. newscast.

The new state-of-the-art weather tracking center is one of the largest ever in the Nexstar Network, which spans the country. The new expanded Storm Team 8 Tracking Center will feature new workstations, design and technology.

Along with a new design for more seamless delivery of forecasts and digital content, the new set will make space for new tools for the team to use, like augmented reality. These new tools will feature heavily in some of our exclusive content on News 8, such as Watching the Skies, Ask Ellen and the Snow Conditions Report — all of which have launched this past year.

The new design will help our team of meteorologists to communicate even faster and clearer to viewers in West Michigan no matter the weather that comes our way.