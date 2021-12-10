Plan your winter adventures with Matt Kirkwood’s Snow Conditions Report

Outdoor winter sports enthusiast and Storm Team 8 meteorologist Matt Kirkwood’s weekly Snow Conditions Report returned earlier this month.

The weather segment is unique to News 8, with Kirkwood spending hours pouring over the data to help you plan your weekend outdoors. The snow conditions report spans the state, so wherever you are headed for a snowy winter adventure, you will be prepared.

The report also includes updates on which ski resorts and lifts are open.

Whether you are a skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler or just want to get outdoors for a winter walk, Matt’s report will help you know what to expect.

You can watch the Snow Conditions Report live on News 8 every Thursday evening during the winter months or find it online under the Weather tab.