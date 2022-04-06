This past week, eightWest celebrated Jewellynne Richardson, this year’s Remarkable Woman of West Michigan. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life. Throughout the month of March, we celebrated four women in our local community who are truly remarkable.

On Saturday, we get to meet women from across the country who are making a difference in their communities and this year’s Remarkable Woman of the Year will be announced during the special. Hear their inspirational stories starting at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8. You can also see more Remarkable Women on the Remarkable Women Facebook page.