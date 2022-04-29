Community Affairs Director Casey Jones and his wife Jessica welcomed daughter Mya James Jones into the world on Easter Sunday. Mya weighed in at 8 pounds and 1 ounce and 20.5 inches long.

Casey said Mya’s big brother Leo is excited to have a baby sister.

“Mya has filled our hearts in ways we couldn’t comprehend before her,” Casey said. “She has shown us how to grow our hearts with such a profound love. She is a joy and a blessing and in great hands because Leo is already fiercely proud to be her big brother.”