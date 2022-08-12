Q: As a Daybreak reporter, you must drink a lot of caffeine. What is your go-to morning beverage?

A: Yes, I need all the caffeine I can get in the morning! My go-to morning drink is coffee with vanilla non-dairy creamer. If I am feeling fancy (and if it’s not 2 a.m., lol), I will stop at Starbucks and grab an iced coffee with vanilla oat milk.

Q: When the alarm goes off, what is your morning routine?

A: My alarm usually goes off around 2 a.m. – 2:15 a.m. Right when I get up, I head straight for the shower to help wake up. Then, I get ready for work (hair, makeup, all that good stuff). I live with my boyfriend, so he will usually get up with me and make me breakfast.

Q: We heard you are into flipping furniture, what is a recent flip you completed and what did that project entail?

A: So, yes, I love to flip furniture. My Nana is a realtor and flips furniture herself, so she always taught us (her grandkids) how to take something old and turn it into something beautiful and new. My favorite furniture flip that I’ve done so far probably has to be a project I am currently working on, my dining room table. I recently bought an old, worn-down wooden gathering table. It was white when I bought it with chipped paint. I am currently painting the legs all black, sanding the top and staining it.

Q: Since you are new to the city, what are a couple of restaurants/coffee shops you’ve discovered that you plan to return to?

A: Oh, I love trying new restaurants and coffee shops. So far, I’ve tried Nantucket Baking Company, Electric Cheetah, Hancock and a few others. If you have any recommendations, send them my way!

Q: What has your experience been like so far at WOOD TV?

A: Everyone is so kind. Since starting at WOOD, I’ve felt very welcome here. Working on the morning shift too, the entire team is extremely positive and encouraging. It’s made the transition a breeze.

