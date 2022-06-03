Tommy McNeill is a senior at Grand Valley State University. He is majoring in advertising and public relations. He grew up in Kentwood. He joins WOOD TV8 this summer as an intern with the promotions department.

Q: You’ve been interning at WOOD TV8 for a couple of weeks now, what is something fun that you’ve gotten to be involved with?

A: I was a part of the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s relaunch of the carousel.

Q: Has anything surprised you so far about working in local television?

A: The interconnectivity of it all. So many people work in different areas to help bring one project to the show.

Q: What are you hoping to learn during your time here?

A: I’m hoping to understand how many different avenues advertising can take.

Q: What do you think you’d like to do when you graduate and how is this internship preparing you for that?

A: I’d like to work somewhere I’ll be passionate about, and this internship is preparing me to understand what skills I will need to do that.

Q: When you are not interning, how do you like to spend your free time?

A: I like to play video games with my friends.