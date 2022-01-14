Meet News Director Stanton Tang

Stanton Tang joins WOOD TV8 as news director. Stanton is originally from Phoenix, but he is well acquainted with our Michigan winters, having spent eight years in Grand Rapids previously in his career. In his 33 years of experience as a journalist, Stanton has worked in Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno. While he has worked in hot weather cities, Stanton and his family prefer our West Michigan climate to the heat out west!

Outside of the newsroom, you will find Stanton involved in the community, especially as a volunteer in his two children’s activities. Over the last several years, Stanton has been a Boy Scouts of America Scout Leader, a Girl Scout registered parent and a 4-H club leader. Stanton has already reached out to those groups to get involved here in West Michigan.

A big interest area for Stanton and his family is food. Stanton and his family have been getting reacquainted with the restaurants they used to enjoy in West Michigan, including the Corner Bar, Mikado and Timbers Inn. He looks forward to trying the many new restaurants that have opened over the last several years, too.