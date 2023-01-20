Thanks to COVID, West Michigan got a glimpse – and fell in love with – Bill Steffen’s ‘man cave.’ Between the nostalgic ‘70s décor and his beloved felines, the basement hideaway was a big hit. Now, Steffen is inviting the community back into his man cave with “Man Cave Mondays,” a new weekly segment that will air during the 4 p.m.

During the segment, Steffen will share stories and information about weather history and other interesting weather facts.

In his first “Man Cave Monday” segment, Steffen talked about the winter storm of ’79. It was part of a three-year stretch of particularly brutal winters with extremely low temperatures and piles of snow. During that period, several records were broken around the state for snow and cold. Steffen reminisces about what it was like during those winters for residents.

Be sure to tune in for “Man Cave Mondays” to learn more about West Michigan weather history from one of the best weather storytellers out there.