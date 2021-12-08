Last call for Angel Tree

The Angel Tree Toy Drive is reaching its final days. Toys will be collected from participating Angel Tree locations beginning on Friday, Dec. 17, so they can be distributed to families in need in time for Christmas.

Making a difference in a West Michigan child’s life this holiday is simple: find an Angel Tree, grab a tag, buy a gift and bring it back unwrapped. Or you can help an Angel Teen with a gift card to a local big box store. If a physical gift isn’t something you can deliver this year, shop online with the Virtual Angel Tree and ship the item directly to the Kent County Salvation Army.

For 31 years, WOOD TV8 and the Salvation Army have helped provide a Christmas morning miracle to more than 500,000 West Michigan kids thanks to the generosity of our community. The Salvation Army is seeing nearly double the need for assistance. This year we can make an even greater difference with even more ways to give.