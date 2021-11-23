Join us for the annual Christmas tree lighting celebration downtown

On Friday, Dec. 3 the city of Grand Rapids will be lighting the tree at Rosa Parks Circle and Monroe Center. While the Rosa Parks Circle construction project is yet to be completed, the city is busy setting up the iconic tree in the city center to add a festive touch.

Maranda will be hosting the live event from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. along Monroe Center, which includes live performances, community organization booths for crafts, activities and giveaways. Casey Jones will join Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to flip the switch just after 5:30 p.m. You can also tune into WOOD TV8 where we will broadcast the tree lighting live.