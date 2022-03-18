WOOD TV8 recently welcomed reporter Meghan Bunchman to the station. Digital anchor Luke Laster sat down with Meghan at the Live Desk to find out more about her. Meghan talked about her education and career trajectory, which actually started with a major in political science but quickly led her into the newsroom out in San Diego.

Meghan is not new to the West Michigan area. She previously worked in TV and radio in the area. Meghan said one thing she noticed from her diverse background in local media is that she really enjoys the team environment of television news and is happy to be part of that again.

You can see Meghan in the mornings on Daybreak.