Holland Parade of Lights returns

The Holland Parade of Lights is back and WOOD TV8 will be there to help light up the night. The parade is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The WOOD TV8 float will be lined with lights and a cozy fireplace scene. Bill Steffen and the Daybreak team will be riding the float wearing matching WOOD TV8 pajamas. Parade-goers can catch us early in the lineup at entry #14.

Luke Laster will also be live streaming the event so you can tune in from anywhere in West Michigan to see the entries lit up in colorful lights and décor.