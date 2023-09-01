A Football Frenzy Food Drive record was shattered last week when students from Forest Hills Northern brought in a total of 12,238 pounds of food. That is two-thirds of last year’s entire Food Drive total. Two Feeding America trucks were needed to transport the donated food. “Everything about this morning was special,” said Community Affairs Director Casey Jones. “I am just so impressed — 12,000 pounds.”
by: Charlsie Dewey
