Don’t forget to sign up for school closing emails

With the first snow accumulations predicted for this weekend, it’s time to start planning for school closings.

Start by making sure you are signed up for our school closing emails. You can choose your district to ensure you will get the emails as soon as they are announced. Also, make sure to tune in to our daybreak forecast each morning to learn about any delays or closings due to inclement weather and to find out about traffic conditions. Finally, keep an eye out for Blake Harms’ school closing predictions for our area ahead of wintry weather.