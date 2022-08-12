Casey Jones began his career with WOOD TV8 as an intern. Following graduation from Grand Valley State University, he took a position in South Bend, Indiana, before returning to WOOD TV8 in 2012 as a sports anchor and reporter. In 2015, he became the weekday anchor for Daybreak, and in 2021, he moved into the role of director of community affairs, where he works with organizations across the West Michigan area, bringing their stories to the community. This year, Casey received an Emmy for “Close Cut Conversation: A men’s health special.”

Currently, Casey is working with local food pantries and area high schools on the Football Frenzy Food Drive, highlighting local animal shelters as part of Clear the Shelters month, a partnership with NBC Universal, and continuing to tell the stories of individuals and nonprofits helping the community. Check out his latest Community Spotlight below.