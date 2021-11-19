November is Men’s Health Month — join WOOD TV8 this Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. for “Close Cut Conversation — A Men’s Health Special” presented by University of Michigan Health-West.

A barbershop is known for making men feel good on the outside but what if that same barbershop chair could help bring awareness to the unique challenges men face on the inside? This Friday, WOOD TV8 Community Affairs Director Casey Jones takes a closer look at the health journeys of four West Michigan men from the comfort of a barbershop.

Each story focuses on health issues that men typically face more often: heart disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and mental health. These men open up about their experiences facing those issues in a comfortable, vulnerable and honest way. The special provides actionable advice from men and professionals who have gone through tough health battles that can be applied to your life or someone you love.