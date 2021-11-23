Celebrating Larry Figurski as he moves on from WOOD TV8

Sports anchor Larry Figurski signed off from WOOD TV8 for the last time this weekend. We celebrated his three decades in broadcasting with a video tribute.

Larry’s career started in the northern Michigan town of Alpena, after which he went to the Traverse City-Cadillac market and then Springfield, Missouri. He made the move to West Michigan in 1995. During his tenure at WOOD TV8, Larry has served as the weekend news anchor, a sports anchor, the Sports Overtime producer and anchor, Football Frenzy co-anchor, and weekday sports reporter and photographer.

You can still catch Larry at the Grand Rapids Griffins home games where he will continue his color commentary.