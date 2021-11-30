Celebrate the ‘Remarkable Women’ in your life

Do you know a local woman who inspires, leads and makes a difference in West Michigan? WOOD TV8 and WOTV are currently accepting nominations for our annual Remarkable Women feature.

Nominations are being accepted through Friday, Dec. 31. Nominees will be evaluated by a panel of judges based on the following three categories: community contribution, self-achievement and impact on family.

Four finalists will be selected on Tuesday, March 8 and celebrated on eightWest throughout March. The winner will be announced on April 4.

Help us celebrate the remarkable women in our community by nominating a deserving woman who’s made an impact.