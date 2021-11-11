Catch WOOD TV8 at the Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

News 8 Daybreak anchors Teresa Weakley and Casey Jones on the WOOD TV8 float during the Kalamazoo Holiday Parade. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 – Nov. 16, 2019)

WOOD TV8 is excited to participate in the 2021 Kalamazoo Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20. The parade steps off at 11 a.m., and you can see WOOD TV8’s float about halfway through the parade, coming in at entry number 56 of 94.

This year, the WOOD TV8 float will have a warm and cozy theme! Storm Team 8 will be surrounding a fireplace set where Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca and Chief Meteorologist Amaritus Bill Steffen will be reading holiday classics over the microphone. Our promotions team has even convinced Storm Team 8 to wear matching holiday pajamas to fit the theme!

This will be the team’s first parade since 2019 due to the pandemic and we’re excited to spread some holiday cheer through the streets of Kalamazoo.

The parade is also partnering with local community organizations and high schools on a food drive. Meijer has donated shopping carts that volunteers will push along the route to collect non-perishable goods for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes. So, if you plan to attend, bring a bag of canned goods to donate in the spirit of the season.

According to parade organizers, there will also be festivities following the parade — including a chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. Visit the Maple Hill Holiday Parade website at kalamazooholidayparade.org for more details.

We hope to see you there!