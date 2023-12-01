It’s a girl for Community Affairs Director Casey Jones. He and his wife welcomed their third child just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The baby arrived weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. She measured 17 inches long.

The newest Jones means the family will now require a table for five on outings. Jones and his wife also have a son and daughter.

Jones said his kids are excited to have a new baby sister and are already doting on her.

Jones will be on paternity leave through mid-January, so he can enjoy time with this family.