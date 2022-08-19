“I love the challenge of packing as many games as we can into a show,” said Jack Doles, sports director. “Last year we were able to hit as many as 28 games in one night. You cannot even fathom the logistical challenge of getting enough photographers to that many games.



“You need great people who love what they are doing and a lot of luck. I also love the frenzy we have behind the scenes getting all those games edited once they get back in-house with the video. I always say, once the games begin, we go from August to Thanksgiving at light speed.”



Doles said he also enjoys seeing so many members of the community come out for the games across the region.



“Every Friday is an event,” he said. “Alumni come back to their schools. Friends gather and cheer on their teams. At most high school sporting events you’ll see parents and friends.”