GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters campaign kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and runs through the month. WOOD TV8 is participating in the campaign with local shelters to help raise money and help shelter animals find homes.

As part of the campaign, Community Affairs Director Casey Jones worked with staff and their rescue pets as part of a Clear the Shelters special that will air later in August. Enjoy the behind the scenes photos from the shoot.

According to NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters website, “Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. Last year’s campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.”