‘Behind the Desk’ with Susan Shaw

Go “Behind the Desk” with the talent of News 8 and Storm Team 8. Our web-exclusive series gives viewers an inside look at our on-air team as they talk about their history in the world of television — how they got here, where they struggled and why they continue to work hard to deliver the news and weather content that West Michigan needs.

In this latest episode, long-time News 8 anchor Susan Shaw discusses the role of the news in her upbringing, how she made the decision to pursue a journalism career, and what the viewers in West Michigan have meant to her over the years. Susan will join digital anchor Luke Laster at the Live Desk on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. to share more about her decades-long career. You can watch their conversation live here or on Facebook. Be sure to use the hashtag #HeyLuke or #HeySusan to ask Susan your own questions.