Alec Giannakopoulos joins WOOD TV8

Alec Giannakopoulos recently joined WOOD TV8 as a sports reporter. A native of the Chicago suburbs, Alec has bounced around the Midwest during his career. He’s an alumnus of the University of Iowa and got his start as a sports reporter for a station in La Crosse, Wisconsin, before coming to Grand Rapids.

In La Crosse, Alec got a chance to report on the NBA Finals, Packers games and some great college and high school sports across the Dairyland State.

Find out more about Alec in this interview with digital anchor Luke Laster.