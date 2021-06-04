WOOD TV8 to air ‘Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions’

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, speaks during a press briefing on coronavirus as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on, in Lansing on May 12, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan continues its push to vaccinate 70% of the population against COVID-19, Detroit TV stations teamed up with Michigan Association of Broadcasters to host a town hall program so you can get all the answers you’re looking for about the shots.

“Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions” will air three times on WOOD TV8 channels in coming weeks:

Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. on WOOD

Sunday, June 13 at 7:30 a.m. on WXSP

Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m. on WOTV

The program is hosted by Devin Scillian of WDIV, Huel Perkins of WJBK and Carolyn Clifford of WXYZ-TV in Detroit. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, will be joined by experts from the state’s largest hospitals to answer residents’ questions about the vaccines.

Health experts are eyeing the 70% mark to reach herd immunity and beat back the COVID-19 pandemic permanently. Michigan has yet to reach the 60% mark as demand has dropped off significantly.

When you’re ready to get your vaccine, doses are being offered by hospitals, doctor’s offices, health departments and pharmacies around the state. If you want more information, you can reach out to your family doctor.