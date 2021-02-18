Winter weather in the South stymies COVID-19 vaccine shipments

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Poor weather in other states is leading to a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says.

MDHHS said in a Thursday release that it was notified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that a winter storm in Kentucky and Tennessee was at the root of the problem.

Pfizer shipments didn’t go out Monday due to the weather. Moderna shipments coming out of Memphis didn’t go out Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and it was unclear whether they would go out Thursday or Friday. McKesson, the company handling Moderna distribution, said it expects to see a significant backlog in the coming days, but promised to do its best to catch up quickly.

“Unfortunately, distribution of the vaccine in this circumstance is simply out of our control,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said in a statement.

People who have appointments coming up are asked to confirm they are still happening before showing up at the distribution site.