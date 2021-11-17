Whitmer urges adults to get COVID-19 booster 6 months out

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging all residents ages 18 and older to schedule a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine if they are at least six months from when they were fully vaccinated.

The recommendation Wednesday comes as Michigan confronts surging infections and hospitalizations. The governor says residents should act once U.S. regulators allow boosters for anyone 18 and older later this week.

More than 1 million booster doses have been administered statewide.

Michigan had the country’s second-highest case rate over the last week, and the seven-day average is approaching peaks from April and last December.

